‘Why is govt silent on Panama Papers?’

Calling demonetisation yet another jumla of the BJP-led government, Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Thursday said if the government was indeed serious about tackling black money, it would have taken action in the Panama Papers case in which several Indians were alleged to have made undisclosed transactions through a company based in Panama.

“The International Consortium of Journalists that had reported on the Panama Papers had listed about 500 Indians who had deposited money in fake accounts there. The list includes the name of the vice-president of the West Bengal unit of BJP as well… What happened to that? Why is no investigation happening? You are arresting Trinamool leaders (in Saradha scam), no problem, but why are you silent on Panama Papers?

Do something, order an investigation at least. All this talk about black money, for which demonetisation was done, is only an election jumla. No black money has so far been recovered, nor would it ever be recovered, because this government is complicit,” Roy said while participating in the discussion on the budget in Rajya Sabha.

Roy also read out from a January 10 report in The Indian Express that had revealed that it was the government that had “advised” the RBI to suggest demonetisation. Roy said this was contrary to what the government had been claiming and in contravention of the law that says government can take such decisions only on the recommendation of the RBI.

“This means that the horse comes first and then the cart. The cart cannot be placed before the horse. Here the RBI has been subjugated. It has acted on dictates of the government… that is why the notification (of demonetisation) is ex-facie illegal.”

Speaking later, Tapan Kumar Sen of CPM said the Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was “absolutely deceptive”, and did not answer even basic queries of the people on demonetisation.

“This House must be told how much counterfeit currency has been seized. This House must know the answer to what extent terrorist activities and terrorist funding has been contained… all black money has been whitened and it is this government that has facilitated that… I think this is the biggest ever corrupt practice that has been indulged into by a government through this process of demonetisation,” Sen said.