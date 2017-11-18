Why is govt, Defence Minister hiding purchase price: Congress

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

The Congress on Friday continued attacking the government on the Rafale deal. Addressing a press conference, the party’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the government’s explanation has left more questions than answers.

“Why is the Modi government and the Defence Minister hiding the purchase price? Is it correct that per aircraft pricing of Rafale as per UPA negotiation comes to 80.95 million dollars (Rs 526.1 crore) as against Modi government’s per aircraft negotiated price of 241.66 million dollars (Rs 1570.8 crore) as per current exchange rate? Who is responsible for loss to exchequer?” he asked.

He also alleged that the Prime Minister had taken a unilateral decision on purchase of the aircraft by passing the mandatory defence procurement procedure. “Is it not true that on the date of announcement of purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft by the PM, April 10, 2015…no procedure had been followed?

Is it also not true that as per Defence Procurement Procedure, 2013, Contract Negotiations Committee and Price Negotiations Committee had to first make price discovery followed by inter-governmental agreement, which would follow the announcement of purchase? Is it not true that on April 10, 2015, none of these had been followed?” he asked.

“The Defence Minister has said that the aircraft were purchased on emergency basis. What was the need to buy aircraft on emergency basis when regular purchase had already been negotiated? Why is it then that despite the emergency purchase, not a single aircraft has been delivered? How long will it take for the delivery” he asked.

