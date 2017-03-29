Why hasn’t PM Modi released the full text of Naga Peace Accord, asks Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

The CPI(M) on Wednesday questioned the Centre for not making public full text of Naga Peace Accord signed two years ago.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury referred to NSCN(IM) leader Thuingaleng Muivah’s reported comment that the group’s framework agreement signed with the Centre promises integration of all Naga territories and wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not release the full text of the accord to “bring out the truth”.

“Muivah claims that the framework agreement that Modi signed with him promises ‘integration of all Naga territories’. But we can’t verify it.

Muivah claims that the framework agreement that Modi signed with him promises “integration of all Naga territories”. But we can’t verify it. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 29, 2017

“Why have the terms of the accord not been released for two years? Why doesn’t PM release the full text to bring out the truth?” Yechury asked on Twitter.

Why have the terms of the ‘accord’ not been released for two years? Why doesn’t PM release the full text to bring out the truth? — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 29, 2017

Muivah had reportedly said earlier this week that ‘Greater Nagalim’ will have Naga-inhabited areas in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh as part of the larger Nagaland state as per agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

The central government though refuted as “erroneous” the reports that it has agreed to carve out a larger Nagaland state.

“Such reports are erroneous. It is clarified that there is no such agreement or decision by the Government of India,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now