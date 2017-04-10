Why has the Election Commission scrapped bypoll in Chennai’s RK Nagar constituency?

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

On Sunday, just two days ahead of the scheduled by-election in Chennai’s RK Nagar constituency, the Election Commission announced cancellation of the polls and asserted that it will conduct the fresh elections in ‘due course of time’.

The RK Nagar constituency fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016. Ever since, it has become a battleground for the warring factions that emerged within the party with her close aide VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam.

While Sasikala prepared to contest the polls from this constituency, her chances were washed off by her conviction in the disproportionate assets case in February this year.

The decision was taken by the Election Commission after considering the reports submitted by state Chief Election Officer and central observers in a meeting.

Here’s what the report highlighted:

A raid by Income Tax sleuths on 35 different properties associated with Health Minister C Vijayabaskar revealed that the Sasikala fraction, which is fighting the elections under the name of AIADMK (Amma), had paid close to Rs 90 crore to the voters as a bribe in exchange of votes.

After the claims were made, a detailed investigation was ordered by the EC and a report was submitted to it by the CEO. The report highlighted evidences of bribery and malpractices during the campaign.

120 video evidences of party workers visiting the voters and paying them bribe were found. Out of these, 100 incidences were reported from Sasikala faction and 20 from Panneerselvam faction, as per an official source.

What powers did EC use to annul the polls:

The EC invoked article 324 of the Constitution which states: ” The superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of the electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to Parliament and to the Legislature of every State and of elections to the offices of President and Vice President held under this Constitution shall be vested in a Commission (referred to in this Constitution as the Election Commission)”

This is the second time that the EC has annulled elections in Tamil Nadu over reports of bribery. Earlier, in May last year, elections in two constituencies – Thanjavur and Aravakurichi – were scrapped after use of money to buy voters by both AIADMK and DMK was reported.

