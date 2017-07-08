Why has no-pollution zone list not been made: NGT to states and UTs

Pulling up the state governments and pollution control boards for not submitting details of no-pollution zones in states and union territories, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked them for the report ‘expeditiously’.

No-pollution zones were to be identified so that diesel vehicles older than 10 years could be sold there, after they were de-registered in Delhi. The tribunal had ordered the de-registration in view of the harmful effects of diesel fumes on the environment and health.

“Have you identified no-pollution zones so that we can send old diesel vehicles to such areas? The states were directed to identify areas where the dispersion of air is higher and vehicular density is the least. We have been asking you time and again about the report. Why don’t you submit it? Do it expeditiously,” a bench headed by NGT Chief Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

However, environmentalists have slammed the NGT’s decision, saying that sending old vehicles to low-pollution zones is only going to make those areas polluted.

Last year, the NGT had ordered the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles older than 10 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App