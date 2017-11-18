Why draft witness protection scheme can’t be formulated: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday sought to know why a draft witness protection scheme can’t be formulated for the country when such provisions were already part of the National Investigation Agency Act. “In the NIA (National Investigation Agency) Act, there are specific provisions for witness protection. Why cannot it be there for all?,” wondered a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking protection for witnesses in cases against self-styled preacher Asaram Bapu. The bench said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) could at least come out with a draft programme in this regard and asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to give his suggestions on this.

“We understand there are lakhs of cases but it can be done for sensitive cases. Why cannot the Ministry of Home Affairs make out some draft programme on witness protection?” the bench asked. The bench also asked all the states to file their reply on the issue of implementation of their respective witness protection programme within six weeks.

Advocate Gaurav Agarwal, who has been appointed an amicus curiae in the case, said he had written to the Centre and chief secretaries and home secretaries of all states in this regard. The petitioners, who are witnesses in the cases against Asaram, currently in jail, have sought probe into the alleged attacks and disappearances of some witnesses.

On March 24, the court had asked Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to provide security to the witnesses in

the case.

