Why don’t you question PM Modi on Rafale deal, Amit Shah’s son: Rahul Gandhi asks media

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale aircraft deal and asked the media why it did not question the PM in this regard, as the entire deal was allegedly changed to benefit one businessman. Gandhi also said why no questions were asked about Amit Shah’s son.

“You ask me so many questions & I answer you properly, why don’t you ask the PM about Rafale deal? He changed the whole deal for benefit of one businessman. Why don’t you ask questions about Amit Shah’s son? These are the questions I wanted to ask you,” said Rahul Gandhi as quoted by ANI.

Gandhi was speaking after his meeting with workers of the All India Unorganised Workers’ Congress. Gandhi, who is also leading the Congress’ election campaign in multiple states, including Gujarat, had earlier this week levelled allegations of crony capitalism against the government and of compromising national interest and security over the Rafale aircraft agreement.

The allegations were quashed away by the ruling BJP, which said it was the intention of the Congress to divert attention as the party’s top leaders faced possible questioning in the scandal involving AgustaWesland VVIP chopper scam.

The Government of India had signed a deal with French defence manufacturer Dassault Aviation for 36 Rafale MMRCA fighters in flyaway condition. The deal was downsized from an earlier prospect of purchasing 126 Rafale fighters. The deal for 36 off-the-shelf fighters was agreed for $7.8 billion dollars.

Dassault Aviation, during negotiations, refused transfer of technology to the PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (manufacturer of Tejas fighters) and signed a deal with Reliance Defence–an agreement which was questioned by political opponents of the BJP including the Congress.

The tender for the purchase of the planes was floated during the tenure of the UPA government and members of the Congress party had alleged that the deal was overpriced.

