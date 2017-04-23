Why discuss Deendayal’s work in English, ask participants at RSS event

The RSS-affiliated Deendayal Research Institute on Saturday began a four-day series on Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhayaya’s concept of ‘Integral Humanism’ at the India International Centre. The first day, however, was marked by debates and disagreements over whether his work should be discussed in “English” at the “leftist bastion” of the country. Senior Sangh ideologues, including K N Govindacharya, former sahsarkaryavah Madan Das Devi and veteran pracharak Mahesh Chandra Sharma were among those present at the first major RSS event at the IIC, considered to be an elite club of intellectuals and artists.

Upadhyaya had spoken about Integral Humanism over a series of four lectures from April 22-25 in Mumbai, 1965. Marking the anniversary of that event, the English translation of his lectures was read out on Saturday followed by comments and questions.

“When we talk about Deendayalji in American accent English at the Leftist bastion, he dies another death,” said a speaker. Several participants raised similar concerns, as an RSS swayamsevak, a student of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, said: “All those present here speak good Hindi. Why are they discussing the ideas of Deendayalji in English then? What happened to their ‘promote Hindi’ campaign?”

Govindacharya defended: “There is a big group that does not know Hindi, but wants to know about him (Upadhyaya). Such efforts are for them.” There were also discussions on Integral Humanism as an original idea. DRI General Secretary Atul Jain said: “Deendayalji never claimed what he was articulating was something new, but he summed up Indian ethos.”

