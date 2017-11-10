Why didn’t Nitish Kumar bring quota in outsourcing in 2005: RLSP leader

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Files) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Files)

Days after senior JD(U) leader and former Bihar Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for ignoring “causes of Dalits”, a senior leader of NDA constituent Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) has questioned why Nitish did not implement reservation in outsourced jobs after becoming CM in 2005. The state Cabinet last week approved a proposal to introduce reservations in all services being provided in the state through outsourcing.

RLSP state vice-president Jitendra Nath, close aide of party chief and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, told The Indian Express: “When there is a provision of reservation in outsourced government jobs since 1993, why did Nitish Kumar wait so long to implement it? He could have done so soon after he became the CM in 2005-end.” Nath said the Bihar CM had been “sensing upsurge of OBCs and Scheduled Castes” and announced the reservation to “blunt the building anger of the deprived”.

Nath has also been part of Vanchit Varg Morcha, an apolitical forum, with the former Speaker. The Morcha has invited former Union minister Yashwant Sinha to speak on reservation at Patna on Friday. “We are part of the NDA, but our leader Upendra Kushwaha has been a supporter of reservation in private sector for a long time. We are not targeting the CM, but asking why there has been a job backlog of about three lakh for Class II and Class IV posts. Had reservation in outsourcing been implemented since 1993 or 2006, thousands of vacancies could have been filled,” Nath said.

