Why did govt not seek Mallya’s deportation: Congress

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted by Indian security agencies in multi-million loan default case, has been arrested in London by Scotland Yard on Tuesday. ( PTI Photo) Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted by Indian security agencies in multi-million loan default case, has been arrested in London by Scotland Yard on Tuesday. ( PTI Photo)

Hours after business tycoon Vijay Mallya was arrested in London by Scotland Yard on India’s request and released on bail, the Congress tore into the BJP government asking why it did not seek his deportation.

“It took three years for the BJP government to move the UK authorities in February 2017. Why did they not move for deportation, which would lead to immediate handing over of Mallya to us? Why did they seek only extradition? Why did they delay it for three years? And what kind of extradition is this?” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

“He is detained for an hour and he is granted bail. Will it take another 15 or 30 years or our entire lifetime before Mallya is finally brought back and Rs 9,091 crore of people’s money is recovered? These are questions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP need to answer instead of hoodwinking the people of India,” Surjewala said.

On former IPL chief Lalit Modi, he said, “He also escaped from the clutches of Indian law before Mallya. Why has no action been taken against Modi?” Surjewala said the government’s sincerity of purpose would be proved only when Mallya and Modi are brought back to India.

