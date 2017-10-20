Why debates on human rights only highlight rights of terrorists, asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad said India had for long been a victim of the most vicious form of terrorism unleashed from across the border. File Photo Ravi Shankar Prasad said India had for long been a victim of the most vicious form of terrorism unleashed from across the border. File Photo

Why does the debate on human rights only highlight the rights of terrorists and not the victims, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked at a conference on Friday.

While addressing the Common Wealth Law Ministers’ Conference in the Bahamas, Prasad said in acts of terror, the victims were the biggest sufferers, but debates on human rights only highlighted the rights of the terrorists and the crime’s perpetrators, and not those of the victims.

Later, the meeting adopted in its outcome that “terrorism could have no justification and that acts of terror were the most egregious violation of human rights of victims”. A law ministry release said this was the first time that the conference had adopted an outcome on terrorism.

In the conference, Prasad said India had for long been a victim of the most vicious form of terrorism unleashed from across the border. He also underlined the need for working together to address the concerns on cyber security and data privacy.

The minister also informed the delegates of the Commonwealth nations that India was not only working towards ensuring a robust data protection regime, but was also committed to create a safe and secure cyber space. He emphasised the need for using data analytics and cyber forensics for better investigation of terror attacks.

