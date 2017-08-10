Why build community hall inside Rohini park, High Court asks authorities

According to the petitioner, seven-year-old Navya Singh, represented by her father, the DDA was constructing a multi-storey community hall inside a 30-year-old park in Rohini’s Sector 8. (File Photo) According to the petitioner, seven-year-old Navya Singh, represented by her father, the DDA was constructing a multi-storey community hall inside a 30-year-old park in Rohini’s Sector 8. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the DDA, NDMC and office of the Lt Governor on a PIL against the DDA’s proposal to construct a community hall inside a park. “Justify why it is requited,” said a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, adding that parks were not meant to be converted into community halls.

It also asked authorities to provide details about the community hall, such as parking space, garbage disposal mechanism and number of people that can be accommodated. The bench also sought a reply on whether authorities had received any objections from residents. According to the petitioner, seven-year-old Navya Singh, represented by her father, the DDA was constructing a multi-storey community hall inside a 30-year-old park in Rohini’s Sector 8. The DDA’s decision was against the policy of protecting the environment, besides contravening the provision of protecting life and personal liberty of the Indian Constitution, said the plea. It said there was no need to construct the hall as there was another hall and a dharamshala at a short distance from the proposed site. There were also many vacant plots of DDA inside its community centre in Sector 8, which could have been used to construct the hall, it said.

More than 30 per cent of the park was already encroached, and there was also a mobile tower inside it, the plea said. The park was used by local residents for recreational purposes such as morning walk, exercising, and social and religious gatherings, said the plea. It also said the hall would result in traffic congestion and noise pollution. The matter has been posted for hearing on September 18.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App