Why are women being considered as toys?: Rajasthan Women Commission chief on triple talaq

Rajasthan State Women Commission chairperson Suman Sharma on Tuesday said Muslim women were being harassed with the practice of triple talaq, on which the community members are themselves divided.

“I fail to understand that why women were being harassed with such a practice which is facing controversies within the Muslim community. Why are women being considered as toys?” she asked while hearing a plea of a woman who alleged that she was divorced by her husband within nine months of their marriage.

The woman was married to one Mohammed Arif of Fathepur in October 2015 and given divorce by her husband in May 2016. Arif had written ‘talaq’ thrice on a piece of paper, she had claimed.

She approached the commission, following which Sharma ordered the district collector and the ASP to probe the matter and submit a report.

