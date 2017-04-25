Why are rights activists silent on Naxal attack? asks Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today accused human rights activists of adopting “double standards” for being silent over the deadly Naxal attack but raising a hue and cry when extremists are killed by security forces.

“These (human rights) activists raise voice and react violently if an extremist or a terrorist is killed by the police but take shelter in silence when large number of jawans and innocent people get killed by those who operate underground,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Naidu said in a statement.

He said the dastardly killing of 25 CRPF jawans who were clearing roads for development works in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh yesterday, has shocked the nation and is highly deplorable.

His comments also assume significance in the backdrop of security forces coming under intense pressure in Kashmir as they are faced with almost daily protests and stone-pelting by the locals.

“While the nation was shocked by this killing and violence, the so-called sympathisers and proponents of human rights have maintained baffling silence since yesterday (when CRPF men were killed),” Naidu said.

Why are human rights activists silent when such inhuman acts are mindlessly committed by outlawed elements?, Naidu asked.

He said such motivated acts of violence are being resorted to with tacit support from the so-called human rights advocates in desperation to derail the development works of the Central and the state governments.

The minister called for an urgent need to build strong public opinion against such attacks and the so-called rights activ ists who adopt “double standards”.

He said the families of jawans who were killed and injured while in uniform would get the highest consideration from the Central and state governments.

“Both the governments would work with renewed commitment to bring such dastardly acts of violence to an end,” the minister said.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 8:12 pm