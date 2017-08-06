Why 6 secys not named accused: P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram (Express Photo Pavan Khengre) Congress leader P Chidambaram (Express Photo Pavan Khengre)

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday asked the government why six secretaries of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) were not named by the CBI if the 2007 clearance given to a media house for receiving foreign investment was wrong.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had filed cases against his son Karti Chidambaram and INX Media in connection with alleged irregularities in the grant of FIPB approval to the company to get foreign direct investment.

Chidambaram had earlier defended his son saying he had never met any officer associated with the FIPB and had no connection with INX Media.

“If FIPB approval in a particular case was wrong, why does CBI not name the six secretaries as accused? Is it because the six secretaries were persons of unimpeachable integrity?” Chidambaram tweeted.

