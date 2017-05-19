Who’s who in the CBI and ED probe net

Virbhadra Singh in Shimla in October 2015, shortly after a high court ruling had stayed his arrest until that November Virbhadra Singh in Shimla in October 2015, shortly after a high court ruling had stayed his arrest until that November

Serving Congress chief minister

Virbhadra: old assets case and recent chargesheet

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh is facing a CBI probe in a case of assets disproportionate to income. The CBI filed a case in September 2015 against Virbhadra and his wife Pratibha for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crore during Virbhadra’s tenure as Union minister in the UPA regime. The CBI raided his residence last year and has questioned him extensively. In March this a year, it filed a chargesheet in the case. Singh is also facing a probe by the income-tax department and the ED, which questioned Singh for nine hours in April and has attached his farmhouse in Delhi.

Former Congress chief ministers

Adarsh scam, ambulances and Haryana land cases

FIVE former chief ministers are being probed by the CBI or the ED in various cases.

Ashok Chavan after appearing before a judicial probe commission in 2012 Ashok Chavan after appearing before a judicial probe commission in 2012

Ashok Chavan: The former CM of Maharashtra is among the key accused in the housing scam relating to allotment of flats in the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society. The CBI named Chavan in its FIR in December 2013, accusing him of approving a raised floor space index for the society in return for two flats for his relatives. He was also charged with illegally approving, as the then revenue minister, allotment of 40 per cent of the flats to civilians when the society had been built primarily for the benefit of war widows. Chavan could not be prosecuted earlier as then governor K Sankarnarayanan refused to grant sanction. In February 2016, however, governor C Vidyasagar Rao gave the sanctions. It was challenged by Chavan but Bombay High Court recently ruled in favour of the CBI, clearing the way for the former CM’s prosecution.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda: The former chief minister of Haryana is facing a probe by the CBI in two cases of alleged corruption. One relates to alleged grabbing of 400 acres land in Manesar by private builders, enabled by certain land use notifications issued by Hooda’s government. The second relates to allotment of land to Associate Journals, the publisher of the National Herald newspaper owned by the Gandhi family, in Panchkula. The CBI has alleged that Hooda caused a loss of Rs 65 crore to the government by not allotting the land at market rate. In both cases, registered in the last couple of years, the CBI has conducted a number of raids including at Hooda’s residence. He has also been questioned by the agency in both cases. The Enforcement Directorate too is probing the cases through two separate FIRs. It has questioned Congress leader Motilal Vora in connection with the AJL land allotment case.

Digambar Kamat: The former CM of Goa is facing an ED probe since 2015 in the Louise Berger scam from Kamat’s tenure, during when bribes were allegedly paid by the company to politicians and bureaucrats in Goa to bag a multi-billion-dollar water and sewerage project. The ED has attached properties worth close to Rs 2 crore belonging to Kamat and NCP leader Churchill Alemao in the case.

Harish Rawat: The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry on April 29, 2016, to probe a video purportedly showing Rawat offering bribes to rebel Congress MLAs in exchange for their support in an assembly floor test that year. The CBI has questioned Rawat a number of times.

Ashok Gehlot (with Sachin Pilot & others): In 2015, the CBI took over the probe in an ambulance scam case of Rajasthan and re-registered the FIR of the state police naming former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former Union minister Sachin Pilot, Karti Chidambaram (son of P Chidambaram) and Ravi Krishna (son of former Union minister Vayalar Ravi) among the accused. The case pertains to the operation of an 108 Ambulance service by Ziqitza Healthcare in the state. The CBI and the ED have alleged that the tender, during Gehlot’s tenure as CM, was tailor-made for the company which also submitted exaggerated invoices and made illegal gains to tune of Rs 23 crore. The ED has already attached assets of over Rs 11 crore in the case.

Trinamool Congress leaders

From Saradha to Narada via Rose Valley: chit funds, sting, arrests

A number of top leaders of the Trinamool Congress are facing some probe or the other by the CBI and the ED. Most of these leaders are accused or under scrutiny in three major cases: the Rs-2,500-crore Saradha chit fund scam, the Rs-17,000-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam and the Narada sting operation case.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay in January this year, shortly before his arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund case Sudip Bandyopadhyay in January this year, shortly before his arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund case

In the Saradha scam, the CBI arrested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s close aide Madan Mitra, then sports and transport minister, in 2014. This was followed by the arrests of Rajya Sabha MP Srinjoy Bose and party vice-president Rajat Majumdar. Apart from them, many prominent leaders, including former railway minister Mukul Roy, have been questioned by the CBI.

In the Rose Valley chit fund scam, MP Tapas Paul was arrested in December last year and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on January 4 this year.

The Narada sting pertains to a video in which Trinamool Congress leaders were seen allegedly taking cash. The CBI has named 13 party leaders including Mukul Roy, Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, and West Bengal ministers including Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Environment Minister Sovan Chatterjee, and Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee, besides former minister Mitra and MLA Iqbal Ahmed.

While a number of chargesheets have been filed in the Saradha and the Rose Valley scams, investigations in all three cases continue. The ED has attached assets to the tune of several crores in the two chit fund scams.

Congress heavyweights & their relatives

Chidambaram’s son, Sonia’s son-in-law

Former Congress Union ministers and the son of one are being probed by the CBI and ED, besides a company linked to the son-in-law of the Congress president:

Karti Chidambaram in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI photo Karti Chidambaram in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI photo

The Chidambarams: Former finance minister P Chidambaram has not been named in any FIR filed by either the CBI or the ED although deals approved by him during his tenure are under investigation. The ED, however, recently named Chidambaram in a press statement as being under probe in connection with the Aircel-Maxis deal for the sale of Aircel stakes to Maxis. Both the CBI and the ED are largely probing the role played in these deals by his son Karti Chidambaram. The cases pertain to Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval given to the Aircel-Maxis deal and to INX Media for foreign direct investment. Both agencies have conducted searches on premises linked to Karti. The ED has also issued a showcause notice to Karti for forex violation of Rs 45 crore in the Vasan Healthcare case.

Robert Vadra: Skylight Hospitality, a company associated with Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is at the centre of investigations by the ED in the Bikaner land scam case. The case pertains to alleged illegal allotment of 1,327 bighas of land in Kolayat, Bikaner, to various individuals and companies. Though the ED FIR does not mention Vadra or the company’s name, it has summoned representatives of his company for questioning several times. In April, it raided the premises of Vadra’s close aide Mahesh Nagar, Skylight’s promoter.

Shankarsinh Vaghela: In June 2015, the CBI booked the former Union textile minister in connection with irregular transfer of prime mill land in Mumbai to a private developer, which allegedly led to a loss of around Rs 709.27 crore to the National Textile Corporation. The agency had then conducted searches at Vaghela’s residence and recovered Rs 13.33 lakh in cash. The ED too has registered a case of money laundering in the matter. Both agencies are probing the cases.

Matang Sinh: The former Congress Union minister — he served during the 1990s — was arrested by the CBI in January 2015 in connection with his alleged involvement in the Saradha scam. Sinh was probed for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds relating to Saradha Realty, one of the group companies. The agency filed a chargesheet in the case last year.

The regional leaders

Jagan in south, BJD in east, Sisodia in capital

BESIDES top TMC leaders in Bengal, leaders of three regional parties — two of these ruling in their states — are under probe.

AAP leaders in Delhi: The CBI is probing various regular cases and preliminary enquiries (PEs) against AAP ministers and MLAs. Prominent among these is a case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The CBI has opened a PE against Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the ‘Talk to AK’ campaign. Another major PE is against Health Minister Satyendra Jain who is facing allegations of money laundering. A case is also being probed with regard to his daughter being made in charge of mohalla clinics. The agency is also probing a case against suspended MLA Amnatullah Khan for alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

AAP workers protest against CBI action against their leaders in 2015 AAP workers protest against CBI action against their leaders in 2015

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy: In an FIR registered in 2011, the CBI has alleged investments were made by various companies in Jaganmohan’s firms as quid pro quo for various favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his late father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as CM of Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009. Favours included land allotments, licences etc, the CBI has alleged, accusing Jagan of misusing the office of his late father. The central probe agency has filed 11 chargesheets in connection with the cases and the trial is on in a CBI court. The ED continues to investigate the cases and has so far attached assets worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

BJD leaders in Odisha: The party’s legislators came under the scanner of the CBI recently in the Rs-1,000-crore Seashore chit fund scam. In January this year, the agency raided the office and residential premises of BJD MP R K Jena (pictured) and MLA Pravat Biswal as part of searches conducted across 25 places in Odisha and elsewhere. Both are being probed for alleged financial dealings with the chit fund company.

BJP & allies

Illegal mining, Vyapam scam and drugs trade

A few leaders of the BJP (one of them formerly with the Congress) and one of an ally are under investigation in CBI or ED cases.

Gali Janardhana Reddy: The former minister in the B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka was arrested by the CBI in 2011 for illegal mining in Bellary. The CBI has filed chargesheets in six cases against him, some committed to trial and the others under investigation. Reddy was released on bail in 2015 after spending over three years in jail. The ED had attached properties worth over Rs 900 crore but the court released these.

Laxmikant Sharma: A former technical education minister in the BJP government in MP, he is among the key accused in the Vyapam scam relating to cheating in entrance examinations. The CBI, which took over the case from a special task force, has filed an FIR against the minister and other accused. It has questioned him and conducted searches on premises connected to him but is yet to chargesheet him.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: An Assam minister formerly with the Congress and now with the BJP, he has been questioned by the CBI in connection with the Saradha scam and his association with group chairman Sudipta Sen. In 2014, the CBI searched Sarma’s Guwahati home apart from visiting the office of NewsLive, a TV channel run by his wife Riniki. There has been no recent development in the probe against Sarma.

Bikram Singh Majithia: Majithia, an SAD minister during the previous NDA regime in Punjab, was questioned by the ED in December 2014 after his name cropped up in the probe into a Rs-6,000-crore international synthetic drug racket. Jagdish Bhola, a dismissed DSP arrested in 2013 for alleged involvement in the racket, alleged in court that it was being run under the minister’s patronage and the full knowledge of the state police. An ED officer, transferred after he had sent Majithia a summons, was retained the high court intervened. The investigation is still on; no recent questioning of Majithia has taken place. The ED is currently questioning Jagdish Chahal, a pharmaceutical company owner.

