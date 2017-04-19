Wholesalers up in arms: Excise department in Punjab links lone permit to ‘beer shortage’

The locked AETC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Sahil Walia The locked AETC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Sahil Walia

SAYING there was shortage of supply of beer in the city, the UT excise and taxation department said it gave permission to a liquor wholesaler — M/s United Breweries Limited — allowing it to sell its stock despite the fact that the godown was falling within 500 metres of the state highway. The M/s United Breweries Limited (UBL)’s godown is located at the Industrial Area phase 1, Chandigarh.

Other wholesalers, whose godowns were falling within 500 meters have been shut down and directed to shift their godowns. Irked over the move, the wholesalers have alleged that the excise department has done a “special favour” to M/s United Breweries Limited.

“We need to cater to the demands of the stakeholders in the city. A person who has purchased a liquor vend for over Rs 3 crore. He wants to sell beer and there is sheer scarcity of beer,” said Ravinder Kaushik, Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner.

When asked whether the department would give permit to the one who is within 500 metres due to the scarcity, he said, “The file of UB came first to us and moreover he will shift his godown soon to a place beyond 500 meters. We are approving the licenses of others also who sell beer.”

Interestingly, the wholesaler which deals in Haywards beer has his godown beyond 500 metres from the highway but the excise department is yet to renew the licence. But the latter was quick enough to allow the supply to one which falls within 500 metres. The department, however, said his labels had not been passed and he applied recently following which it wasn’t approved.

A senior official on the condition of anonymity said that they would stop issuing passes to the UB Limited until he shifts his godown beyond 500 metres.

Because the permit was given to UB Limited till now, the latter today holds a monopoly in selling beer in the city. Sources said that passes for the sale of 2.16 lakh bottles have already been issued by the excise department to the said wholesaler for supplying it to the retailers.

A liquor vend owner said, “Because he is the only one supplying beer, we have to follow his rates as well. I have no other option but to sell a bottle for Rs 150 which would normally cost Rs 90.”

Activist Harman Sidhu, who filed the petition before the Supreme Court said, “By giving special treatment to one person, the excise department has set enough example what they are upto. This move is sending yet another wrong signal to people even as Supreme Court’s orders clearly mentions that they can’t do so.”

As resentment prevailed, certain wholesalers were seen at the office of excise department to seek renewal of their licenses, but unfortunately the office of Assistance Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) was locked.

Meanwhile, the excise department continued to issue him pass for the supply of beer to retailers even on Tuesday.

