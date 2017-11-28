WhokilledRagu: Techie dies after hitting political hoarding in Tamil Nadu, outrage on social media

Twitter image (Courtesy: @umesh_marudhu) Twitter image (Courtesy: @umesh_marudhu)

A campaign titled ‘Who Killed Ragu’ has been going viral on social media after a 32-year-old NRI software engineer Ragupathy Kandasamy died Saturday morning after he reportedly crashed his bike into a temporary illegal wooden hoarding set up on a road by the ruling AIADMK for its MGR centenary celebrations.

The structure had been installed on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore to welcome Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswam and ministers of the state who were due to participate in the function on December 3. The young engineer had reportedly come from the US to meet a prospective bride.

In the aftermath of the incident, Facebook users and Twitterati took the issue to social media with the question #WhoKilledRagu? wherein they are blaming the state government, political parties and various authorities for the fatal accident.

A graffiti — Who Killed Ragu? — was also drawn at the accident spot on the same night on which the accident took place, the photo of which was widely circulated through social media and WhatsApp.

Actor Kamal Haasan also blamed the state government for the accident and tweeted, “Any government that regards power and fame even at the cost of life will fall. A government that doesn’t respect pedestrians won’t go too long on palankeen. Banner ‘Jis’ should realise those who pave way for accidents abet murder.”

Majority of the posts with #WhoKilledRagu? accused the AIADMK and authorities of flaunting norms in erecting a temporary arch across the highway for MGR centenary celebrations, the alleged reason for the accident.

