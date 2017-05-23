Who will compensate his lost years: Father

Family members of Wani at their home in Baramulla district. Shuaib Masoodi Family members of Wani at their home in Baramulla district. Shuaib Masoodi

In their two-storey house amid apple orchards, salt tea is being served to the relatives and neighbours who have come to greet the family of Gulzar Ahmad Wani, who was in jail for 16 years before being acquitted in the Sabarmati train blast case.

Wani was on his way to becoming the first PhD scholar from his area. He was 28 when he was arrested in 2001. Dozens of cases were slapped on him in various states, and completion of his doctorate in Arabic became a distant dream.

“It was a long journey for justice. Case after case was slapped against my brother. All the cases were fabricated,’’ Javeed Ahmad, Wani’s younger brother, tells The Indian Express.

“We got to know about his arrest through the media 10 days later. By the time we reached Delhi, several fake cases had been slapped against him,” he says.

Since then, the family has been getting him cleared in one case after another. “In 16 years, many things have changed in the family. Two of my sisters and I are married, we have children who have never seen their uncle,’’ he says.

Wani’s family owns a big apple orchard, the revenue from which they have been using for their legal fight. “We are counting the days when our brother will be in this room. We want to share happy memories,” says another brother Mudasir.

Gulzar’s father Ghulam Ahmad Wani (65) has been at the forefront of the legal fight. He has travelled to various states and spoken to many legal experts. “Since the Supreme Court gave directions to the lower courts, things have moved faster for us,” he says. He points out that the court has asked the government to compensate his son. “My son is a scholar, he was one of the brightest students in Aligarh. Who will compensate his lost years?’’ he says.

Ghulam claims that his son has been acquitted in a case in Nagpur. “We have got him acquitted in that case, but the jailor at Nagpur wants a written release order, which is possible after court holidays end on June 5. I am hopeful that my son will be taken to Maharashtra and released from there.’’

The retired government employee says that fake cases were slapped against his son in Delhi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Nagpur. “My only request to the government and courts is that they should fast track cases of all Kashmiris who are lodged in jails. I know how painful this experience is.’’

“There are no cases against him in any part of country now. Not even in Baramulla,’’ Wani’s brother Javeed claims.

When asked about this, Baramulla SSP Imtiyaz Hussain did not comment.

The family, meanwhile, will celebrate Wani’s acquittal only when he reached his village.

