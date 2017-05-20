Who rises through media.. will also be brought down by media: Akhilesh takes on media, govt

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI) Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

FORMER CHIEF Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took on the media and the ruling party, saying that while the media has helped BJP come to power in UP, it will also make BJP lose in the future.

Akhilesh was speaking in the Legislative Council while supporting amendments that SP members had proposed in Governor Ram Naik’s speech delivered on the first day of the session.

Taking a dig at the anti-Romeo squads set up by the Adityanath government, Akhilesh said: “Romeo was a humble person but the state government defamed him by setting up anti-Romeo squads…”

He went on to ask the Leader of the House to give details about how many such Romeos have been caught, and where these squads are operating at present.

Claiming that BJP “took votes” in the name of cow, he said: “Aur gai rakshakon ne kya kiya… keval aap se seekh kar ke aadmi ki jaan le li (What did the cow protectors do… they took lesson from you and took away lives).” He added that BJP does not want to protect cows but divide the society with hatred.

He also asked BJP why its PM shakes hands with foreigners. “Did he ever ask about their food habits,” he said.

Calling the BJP government a failure, he said it was relaunching projects started by the previous SP regime. Akhilesh claimed the state government has flagged off ambulances and Volvo buses but preparations for these projects were made by the SP regime.

“Anyone who rises through media… the same media will bring him down too… Capitalist kills capitalist,” he added.

“Victory has many fathers”, he said while alleging tampering of EVMs in recent polls. “If EVMs could be rectified then it could be tampered too… People also cannot believe how they got such a mandate,” Akhilesh said. He claimed that he was so careful about SP’s image that he decided against inducting any person with a criminal image into the party, “but BJP inducted such persons”.

On the Saharanpur incident, where BJP leaders have been named in a case of vandalism at the SSP residence, Akhilesh said the state government has given the “bribe of transfer” to the IPS officer. He was referring to Saharanpur SSP Luv Kumar, whose residence was attacked allegedly by BJP workers led by MP Raghav Lakhanpal, being made the SSP of Gautam Buddh Nagar. He added that his government was blamed for focusing on the development of only his native village Saifai, “but the state government should also develop at least one village like Saifai in the constituency of every legislator”. The state government should come up with a roadmap to fulfill its promise of doubling the income of farmers, he said.

Akhilesh claimed that his government had done the most to improve power supply, and had ordered that Varanasi be given 24-hour electricity when a BJP MLA had staged a hunger strike. He was referring to seven-time BJP MLA from Varanasi South, Shyamdeo Roychaudhury, who was later denied ticket in the UP polls.

Claiming that the BJP was experiencing a “golden period”, as it is in power both in the state and the Centre, Akhilesh suggested to the government that it should use this time to launch projects and schemes fast.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now