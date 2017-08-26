‘Who knew that our religious trip would turn into such a horrible nightmare?’

A resident watches Dera followers from his house in Sector 2, Panchkula, before the verdict on Friday. Jaipal Singh A resident watches Dera followers from his house in Sector 2, Panchkula, before the verdict on Friday. Jaipal Singh

“Who knew that our annual pilgrimage to Mansa Devi would turn into such a horrible nightmare?” cried 48-year-old Prithviraj, a resident of Gurgaon, who was with his wife at the Panchkula Civil Hospital after getting caught in the post-verdict violence and a nightmarish effort to convince the police that they were not Dera followers. Prithviraj and his wife were forcibly asked to vacate their hotel at Sector 5 in Panchkula and as soon as they got into the car to leave, they were accosted by violent Dera Sacha Sauda followers who burnt the vehicle.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, the couple said they come to Panchkula every year on August 22 to pray at the Mansa Devi temple. They were staying at a hotel near KC theatre, Sector 5, Panchkula. After visiting the temple, the couple had planned to stay on and visit other temples in the region. But soon after the verdict was announced, they were asked to leave the hotel immediately.

“Around 3:30 pm, our hotel owner came and told us to vacate the hotel room as soon as possible. He was saying that the situation might turn violent as the Dera chief had been convicted. Later, we realised that we were not the only ones, who had been asked to leave the hotel as many like us, after getting the warning from the hotel, were running to save their lives. So, we also did the same,” said Prithviraj.

When they drove out of the hotel, a kilometre away, they saw a group of Dera followers shouting: “Yeh galat hai. Hamare Pitaji nirdosh hai. Hum sab jala denge (This is wrong, our Pitaji is innocent and we will burn everything)” and then burnt the car in which Prithviraj was travelling with his wife.

The crowd pulled them out of the car before burning it. They started running with the mob chasing them. When they finally ran into some policemen, the latter thought the couple were also Dera followers. So, the police rounded up all of them and took them to a police station. There, Prithviraj showed his ID card and requested police officials to take his wife to hospital as she was in shock. Soon, after reaching the Panchkula Civil Hospital, both Prithviraj and his wife kept pleading with the police officials to drop them at the Chandigarh-Delhi highway so that they could take the bus back to Gurgaon.

“The police officials took me to the Emergency for first aid but the moment we stepped inside, we saw hundreds of people lying in a pool of blood. The hospital premises echoed with screams and seeing that, we immediately came out. Since then, we have been pleading with the officials to drop us till the Chandigarh-Delhi highway but nobody is listening to us. My 10-year-old daughter, who is calling me again and again and crying continuously, asking me when we will get back. We don’t have money, clothes and even shoes. We are just praying that somehow we can go home,” said Santosh.

While the Gurgaon couple also blamed the on-duty police officials for not doing much to to stop the violence and because of which many innocent people like them got injured and also faced a life-threatening situation. “In my 48 years of experience, I have never seen this kind of violence. We will never visit Panchkula again,” vowed Prithviraj.

