Kiren Rijiu on daughter of Kargil martyr: Who is polluting this girl’s mind?

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (left) asked who is polluting this girl’s mind. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (left) asked who is polluting this girl’s mind.

In his reply to a video by Gurmehar Kaur, the daughter of a slain Kargil war soldier, who recently started the campaign “Not Afraid of ABVP”, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said a strong army prevents war. Kaur, daughter of war Captain Mandeep Singh, last year made a a video asking India and Pakistan to amicably settle their disputes. She held a placard saying “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.” Asking who is “polluting” her mind, Rijiju took to Twitter saying “India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded”.

Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded. http://t.co/gXHkAGi9sh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 27, 2017

Former Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag, in a controversial tweet, also ‘mocked’ Kaur by holding a similar placard that said: “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did.”

He shared the image along with the message, “Bat me hai Dum ! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi.” The tweet by the former cricketer was shared by actor Randeep Hooda in which he appreciated Sehwag’s humour. Later Hooda posted a Tweet alleging that the girl was being used as a “political pawn”. Gurmehar was quick to respond to Hooda’s tweet and wrote “Political pawn? I can think. I don’t support violence perpetuated on students? Is that so wrong.”

@RandeepHooda@ShekharGupta@virendersehwag political pawn? I can think. I don’t support violence perpetuated on students? Is that so wrong. — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 26, 2017

After the violence in Delhi University’s North Campus, Kaur started a campaign on social media against the BJP-affiliated student body ABVP. In an interview to NDTV on Monday, Kaur said ever since she stood up for the students, she has received rape threats, with one man in particular writing a detailed description in the comments section on her Facebook profile picture on how he would rape her.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd