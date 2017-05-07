Who is Kapil Mishra? All you need to know about the sacked AAP minister

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra addressing the media at Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra addressing the media at Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav

A day after being sacked as the water and tourism minister of Delhi, Kapil Mishra on Sunday triggered a row by accusing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in corrupt activities. Mishra was booted out of his office in the latest cabinet reshuffle at the auspices of Kejriwal after party’s loss in the recent state and civic bodies elections. After the dismissal, Mishra has come out strongly protesting against Kejriwal, accusing him of abetting and aiding corrupts in Delhi government, namely Satyendra Jain.

Here are some interesting things you should know about Kapil Mishra

Before joining Aam Aadmi Party, Mishra worked with renowned international organizations such as Greenpeace and Amnesty International on policy issues. He campaigned extensively against corruption in 2010 Commonwealth Games. In fact, he wrote a book titled “It’s Common v/s Wealth” emphasising the social and environmental impact of Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

He co-founded a youth action group named “Youth for Justice” and raised issues of social importance, from Jessica Lal murder trial to farmers suicides in various parts of the country to the encroachment on Yamuna River. After Aam Aadmi Party’s historic win with 67 seats in Delhi 2015 elections, this representative of Karawal Nagar constituency was appointed as Minister for Water and Tourism. In his stint at the Delhi Assembly, keeping with activist roots, he raised issues of prime importance. In June 2015, the AAP government set up a fact-finding committee, constituted by Mishra, to investigate water tanker scam that is said to have taken place when the Congress party’s Sheila Dixit was at the helm.

In his stint at the Delhi Assembly, keeping with activist roots, he raised issues of prime importance. In June 2015, the AAP government set up a fact-finding committee, constituted by Mishra, to investigate water tanker scam that is said to have taken place when the Congress party’s Sheila Dixit was at the helm.

Mishra, in August 2015, wrote to chief minister Kejriwal about the report on the water tanker scam. The committee’s report, which is believed to have names of some AAP leaders, was forwarded to the then Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Najeeb Jung. But the Delhi government delayed action on the report. Mishra has alleged that he was sacked as the water minister because he asked the Delhi govt to take action against AAP leaders involved in the scam.

Besides his party work, he has been a participant in TV debates. His face off with actor Anupam Kher during the Jaipur literature festival, 2016, grabbed eyeballs. Speaking in favour of the motion at a session entitled ‘Should Freedom of Speech be Absolute?’ He said, ” You can say anything against Kejriwal, name him anything from Khujliwal to whatever, you have all rights to speak.”

Watch Video:

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd