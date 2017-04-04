Geetha Johri (PTI File Photo) Geetha Johri (PTI File Photo)

Geetha Johri became the first woman IPS officer to be appointed as the police chief of Gujarat on Tuesday. Announcing her elevation, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said Johri was given the additional charge after holding the senior-most IPS post in the state.

Who is Geetha Johri?

Johri is a 1982 batch IPS officer. She is currently the Managing Director of the Gujarat Police Housing Corporation in Gandhinagar. She was promoted from Additional DGP to the Director General of Police last April.

On Tuesday, Johri was made in-charge police chief after her predecessor, P P Pandey, was forced to resign from the post by the Supreme Court.

Johri’s 1992 raid

In September 1992, Johri made a mark for herself by conducting a raid into mafia don Abdul Latif’s hideout in Ahmedabad.

The Sohrabuddin encounter case

Johri shot to fame in 2006 when she served as the supervisory officer in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh case, after an inquiry was initiated on direction from the Supreme Court. Johri was instrumental in revealing that apart from Sohrabuddin, his wife Kauserbi was also killed to cover up the encounter. This revelation led to the arrests of Gujarat-cadre IPS officers D G Vanzara and Rajkumar Pandian, and Dinesh M N of the Rajasthan cadre.

The inquiry into the case was later handed over to the CBI after it was combined with the 2006 Tulsiram Prajapati encounter — the apex court ruled that the twin killings should be treated as one. The CBI, in its findings, charge-sheeted Johri for allegedly botching up the investigation. It accused her of projecting that the third person abducted along with Sohrabuddin and Kauserbi was one Kalimuddin and not Tulsiram Prajapati. The agency also accused her of giving “illegally instructions” to the investigation officer in the case.

Johri claimed she was implicated in the case for refusing to toe a particular line of action demanded by the CBI. “The Central Bureau of Investigation is pressuring me to falsely implicate the former Gujarat Minister, Amit Shah, in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case,” Johri alleged in the Supreme Court, The Hindu had reported.

When the case was shifted to a special CBI court in 2015, Johri’s discharge application was accepted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd