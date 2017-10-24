Who is Ramdev’s Guru? Where Is Dairongo? Sample questions from Haryana govt exams

He is a GK question; BJP says related to state’s social fabric He is a GK question; BJP says related to state’s social fabric

Where is the dera of Kali Kamali Baba located in Haryana?

Who is the guru of Baba Ramdev?

On which part of the body is the ornament ‘Chalkada’ worn?

These are some of the questions in the general knowledge category that candidates appearing in competitive exams for government recruitment have been asked to answer in Haryana over the last two years. Candidates and social activists are now questioning “the logic behind such questions” for recruitment to the posts of police constable, clerk, food sub-inspector, patwari (revenue official), statistical assistant and even pump operators.

Senior officials of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), which conducts these exams, did not respond to requests for comment from The Indian Express. But Raman Malik, spokesperson for the ruling BJP, said that the “questions are related to the social fabric of the state that should be known by the aspirants”. Alok Kumar, who appeared for exams to recruit police constables and bus conductors this year, said, “We don’t find some of these questions in any book. But after coming across such questions repeatedly in the question papers, we are now asking our grandparents for help. We don’t understand the logic behind such questions.”

Referring to a question related to the tradition of “Khodiya”, a folk dance performed in a few districts, another candidate Ishwender Singh said, “Some parts of our state may celebrate a particular ritual and the others may not. How can you generalise this?” Another candidate, who appeared for an exam to select sub-inspectors in the Food and Supply Department, said, “I hold a Master’s degree in agriculture. I don’t find any connection with the questions being asked in these exams and what we find in the syllabus. Some questions are not connected to the posts even remotely.”

Swaraj Abhiyan activist and High Court lawyer Rajiv Godara said, “Such questions convey the situation of education in the state. The questions should be set in such a way so that successful candidates can contribute in education and employment, and ensure development of the country.”

Asked about these questions, Mahavir Kaushik, Secretary, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) that conducts exams for junior-level posts, said, “I am not authorised to speak to the media. You should speak to the chairman, HSSC.” HSSC chairman Bharat Bhushan Bharti did not respond to requests for comment.

BJP spokesperson Malik said, “Such questions are related to the social fabric of the state that should be known by aspirants of government jobs. They must be sensitive and aware of diversity in society. If those who know about the social fabric are selected, they will be able to serve people in a better way.”

