Who has given people right to burn alive minorities, asks CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul.

Referring to the killing of Malda native Mohammad Afrazul in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that people are not burnt alive in her state.

Addressing a public rally at Indpur in Bankura district, Mamata said those who believe in dividing people along religious lines do not love the country.

“Those who do not believe in dividing the people along religious lines are the real people. Those who divide people do not love the motherland. We do not burn alive anyone. A person belonging to a minority community can work anywhere in the country. But who has given people the right to burn them alive? Why do they do that? The most important thing in life is to maintain peace. Here we maintain peace and I would urge the people here to inform the local police if you face any problem,” she said.

The chief minister also slammed BJP leader Mukul Roy without taking his name for creating a controversy over Biswa Bangla logo.

“Some people are jealous of us. They criticise our Biswa Bangla logo. Do not listen to them as they are spreading lies and misleading people,” she said.

Mamata also maintained that peace has returned to Jangalmahal area (former Maoist infested area in West Bengal) and people have chosen development over violence.

“People in Jangalmahal area had no choice but to choose the path of violence. Now peace is prevailing here. Our brothers and sisters in Jangalmahal area have chosen development over violence and a lot of talented young stars are here who will do wonders in future. Our government will provide its full co-operation to the people of Jangalmahal and will initiate further development work in this region,” Mamata said.

