Whistleblower DIG transferred, senior cop told to go on leave

Karnataka’s Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) D Roopa, whose report alleging bribes made to top officials for preferential treatment to AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in a Bengaluru jail triggered a controversy, has been transferred. DIG D Roopa, who made the allegation, has been transferred while another senior officer, Director General of Police (prisons) H N Sathyanarayana Rao, has been asked to ‘proceed on leave’. The officers were removed because a probe was ordered by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah into the allegations that Sasikala was given special facilities in the prison.

“In order to maintain the sanctity of the inquiry process and safeguard it from further interference, the government has asked the DGP (prisons). H N Sathyanarayana Rao to proceed on leave, while DIG (prisons) D Roopa has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police and Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru,” said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

