Whip’s duty not just to monitor party members, but also motivate them, says Ananth Kumar

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. (File Photo) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. (File Photo)

The duty of a ‘whip’ is not only to monitor the members of his or her respective party in the legislature but also to moderate and motivate them, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 18th All India Whips’ Conference in Udaipur. The two-day meet is hosting around 90 delegates representing the Centre and 19 states. During the conference, ‘whips’ of various political parties will exchange their views and experience and discuss challenges in the discharge of parliamentary duties.

Kumar termed the conference a rainbow of political parties and also that of states. He said the parliamentary democracy is the best form of governance. “The duty of a ‘whip’ is not only to monitor the members of the party in the legislature but also to moderate and motivate them,” Kumar said in an official statement. A ‘whip’ is the member of a political party tasked with enforcing the organisation’s discipline on its members in the legislature.

The minister added the purpose of the conference was to strengthen the parliamentary democracy, its institutions and ultimately serve the people at large. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who was also present at the conference, said the debates held in the legislatures should be cordial and graceful.

On Tuesday – the last day of the conference – the delegates will deliberate on rolling out of e-Vidhan in state legislatures to digitise and make their functioning paperless. Raje also released a coffee table book ‘New India – We Resolve to Make’ – showcasing exhibitions held at 39 destinations across the country on the freedom movement from 1857 to 1947. Two sessions have been planned for Monday, one on the action taken report on recommendations of the last two conferences, and the other an interactive session on the efficient functioning of legislatures.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel, MoS for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha Rakesh Singh, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore and others were present during the inaugural ceremony.

