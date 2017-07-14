Whether Tejaswi Yadav should resign or not is an ‘internal’ matter of Grand Alliance: Shatrughan Sinha

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Senior BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said whether Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav should resign or not in the wake of CBI FIR is an “internal” matter of the Grand Alliance and hoped that they would sort it out at the earliest in the interest of Bihar. He, however, said there had many example where a person is continuing in the ministry despite being charge sheeted or their case being at different stage in a court. “There are many persons cutting across party lines who are continuing as minister despite being charge sheeted or their case being at different stage in a court,” Sinha told PTI on arrival at Patna airport.

RJD has been citing example of Union minister Uma Bharti among other charge sheeted in Babri mosque demolition case and continuing in the ministry. He, however, did not name such ministers and also desisted from naming Tejaswi Yadav.

Asked about face off between Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad over the issue which is threatening to rock the Grand Alliance, Sinha who has friendship with both the leaders said “friendship is personal but in this case (Tejaswi Yadav) I am neither supporting demand for his resignation nor opposing it.”

Sinha popularly known as “Bihari Babu” made it clear that “I am not an expert on such political issue and its for them (Nitish and Lalu) to sort out this subject.” “They are matured people and would sort out the issue themselves,” he said. Sinha, BJP BJP MP from Patna Saheb seat, said “I hope and pray that Bihar does not go for a mid-term poll.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App