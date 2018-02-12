Wherever Rahul Gandhi campaigns, Congress loses and BJP wins: Prakash Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a jibe against Rahul Gandhi by saying that the BJP wins wherever the Congress Chief campaigns. He also attacked Gandhi over his temple visits, calling them an “election gimmick.”
“They are now on temple spree. Now their advertisements are also in saffron. Earlier they were pseudo-secularists, now they are pseudo-Hinduism. People understand which is election gimmick & which is true devotion,” Prakash Javadekar said, reported news agency ANI. He also added that BJP welcomes his election rally in Karnataka. “Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka, We welcome him because wherever he goes for an election campaign, Congress loses and BJP wins.”
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka, We welcome him because wherever he goes for election campaign, Congress loses and BJP wins: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/SGZB7fv8lz
— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018
Meanwhile, Karnataka state chief B S Yeddyurappa also took a dig against Gandhi by calling him an ‘Election Hindu’. He also accused the Congress chief of playing “double standards.” “Dear #ElectionHindu @OfficeOfRG, for appeasement, you visit Dargah but opposed the #TripleTalaq bill that restores the dignity of Muslim women. Why this double standards? Are you against women empowerment!?,” he said on Twitter. Using ‘#ElectionHindu’ Yeddyurappa also flayed Gandhi on series of issues including rafale deal, Mahadayi water issue etc.
Gandhi is on a four-day visit to Karnataka. During “Janashirvada Yatra” in northern parts of the state in the poll-bound Karnataka, he stepped up the attack against PM Modi and asked him to stop giving speeches on the past and start working, saying he did not have much time before completing his term. “You will have to tell the country during the elections what you did in the last five years. It is going to be five years and you have not even opened your account,” he added.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 12, 2018 at 7:48 pmNow Karnataka embraces RSS-BJP-Combine -Led-NDA mainstream ...... for all the right reasons..... helping meet the aspirations of millions of upright young and hardworking women and men insearch of clean and honest livelihoods ....the well-informed 'thinking-votes' that the people of karnataka represent shall go to their matching risk-taking, enterprising and resourceful BJP which has all the capabilites of not only reviving the state's economy but also in attracting due Central-Govt.'s attention to the benefits of large infrastructural investments from both the domestic and the international investor to this beautiful southern region of the country where the farming community as much as the industrial and services sector has seen a severe slowdown in recent years calling for an immediate change of a laggard and corrupt state govt. and getting in the more progressive, action-oriented and decision-makers in the new BJP-ruled assembly that comes up.Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 7:44 pmBJP walas are so creative that very soon they'll compose " Rahul-Unnteesa " one for each of 29 states and recite it every morning to get success.Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 7:33 pmMORE RELATED NEWS Rahul Gandhi likens PM Modi to cricketer who bats looking at keeper Rahul Gandhi likens PM Modi to cricketer who bats looking at keeper B S Yeddyurappa flays Rahul Gandhi for accepting ‘gifts in gold silver’ B S Yeddyurappa flays Rahul Gandhi for accepting ‘gifts in gold silver’ TAGS:Karnataka Elections Prakash Javadekar Rahul Gandhi Post Your Comment Your email address will not be published. Tara ChhetriLogout Your Comment Characters Remaining:1000 Captcha here SUBMIT S Sri Feb 12, 2018 at 7:16 pm That is a lot hubris in one person, and hopefully is not symptomatic of the rest of the party, but it is to be expected from a incompetent moron, who has been sitting with this thumb up his nether end while primary and secondary education is getting from bad to worse. With jokers like this, BJP can fully expect to see a congress resurgence soon enough. (0)(0) Reply SHOVAN DAS Feb 12, 2018 at 7:15 pm And PrakashJi, nobody, save nobody in the Congress party accepts thReply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 7:28 pmSo what is his problem? He should be happy, isn't it!Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 7:16 pmThat is a lot hubris in one person, and hopefully is not symptomatic of the rest of the party, but it is to be expected from a incompetent moron, who has been sitting with this thumb up his nether end while primary and secondary education is getting from bad to worse. With jokers like this, BJP can fully expect to see a congress resurgence soon enough.Reply
- Feb 12, 2018 at 7:33 pmSri desperately trying to get congress in !Reply
- Load More Comments