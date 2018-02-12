Wherever Rahul Gandhi campaigns, Congress loses and BJP wins: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar (Source: Express) Prakash Javadekar (Source: Express)

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a jibe against Rahul Gandhi by saying that the BJP wins wherever the Congress Chief campaigns. He also attacked Gandhi over his temple visits, calling them an “election gimmick.”

“They are now on temple spree. Now their advertisements are also in saffron. Earlier they were pseudo-secularists, now they are pseudo-Hinduism. People understand which is election gimmick & which is true devotion,” Prakash Javadekar said, reported news agency ANI. He also added that BJP welcomes his election rally in Karnataka. “Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka, We welcome him because wherever he goes for an election campaign, Congress loses and BJP wins.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka, We welcome him because wherever he goes for election campaign, Congress loses and BJP wins: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/SGZB7fv8lz — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Karnataka state chief B S Yeddyurappa also took a dig against Gandhi by calling him an ‘Election Hindu’. He also accused the Congress chief of playing “double standards.” “Dear #ElectionHindu @OfficeOfRG, for appeasement, you visit Dargah but opposed the #TripleTalaq bill that restores the dignity of Muslim women. Why this double standards? Are you against women empowerment!?,” he said on Twitter. Using ‘#ElectionHindu’ Yeddyurappa also flayed Gandhi on series of issues including rafale deal, Mahadayi water issue etc.

Gandhi is on a four-day visit to Karnataka. During “Janashirvada Yatra” in northern parts of the state in the poll-bound Karnataka, he stepped up the attack against PM Modi and asked him to stop giving speeches on the past and start working, saying he did not have much time before completing his term. “You will have to tell the country during the elections what you did in the last five years. It is going to be five years and you have not even opened your account,” he added.

