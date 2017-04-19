Where is Sitaram Jha, asks family of man who inadvertently crossed border

Jha’s cousin Mukesh Kumar said the family later learnt that he was lodged in a jail in Pakistan. In 2008, they came to know that he had been repatriated to India in August 2004. (Representation Image) Jha’s cousin Mukesh Kumar said the family later learnt that he was lodged in a jail in Pakistan. In 2008, they came to know that he had been repatriated to India in August 2004. (Representation Image)

The diplomatic row between India and Pakistan over former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav has re-opened the wounds of a family from Bihar which has made unsuccessful efforts to trace one of its members repatriated to India in August 2004 through Attari-Wagah border, but still missing.

According to the family members of Sitaram Jha, resident of Madarganj in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, he had “inadvertently” crossed over to Pakistan from Punjab’s border in Pakistan in 1996 after he left his home in Bihar to work in Punjab.

Jha’s cousin Mukesh Kumar said the family later learnt that he was lodged in a jail in Pakistan. In 2008, they came to know that he had been repatriated to India in August 2004.

“The government had our address, but the family was never informed about the repatriation,” said Mukesh, who launched a quest to trace the whereabouts of Jha, submitting a number of RTI applications to Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Amritsar administration and even the Border Security Force to get any clue about Jha.

However, no one knows what happened to Jha after he crossed the border back into India during a prisoners release by Pakistan.

“Since there was no clue about whereabouts of my uncle from any department, I had stopped filing RTIs a few years back. Now, this issue of Jadhav has refreshed family’s wounds,” said Mukesh.

Kumar alleged that Indian authorities had acted in an “irresponsible” manner by failing to trace a man who had apparently been released.

“I am sure, he must be somewhere in Punjab,” Mukesh said, adding that Jha may not have been mentally fit when he was released.

As per MEA and the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Jha was released from Pakistani jail on 31-08-2004 after being issued Emergency Certificate No. 894384.

On August 31, 2004, 36 Indian prisoners were released by Pakistan. Sitaram Jha’s name along with a thumb impression figured at serial number 10 with Emergency Certificate number 894384 as per a list of Indian prisoners prepared by Pakistan who were repatriated through Attari-Wagah border.

The replies by different departments in Sitaram case are as puzzling as the circumstances under which he went “untraceable”. Responding to Mukesh in a reply on August 25, 2008, High Commission of India in Islamabad wrote, “You may wish to approach Deputy Commissioner’s Office Amritsar to ascertain the current whereabouts of Mr Sitaram Jha as due to his unstable mental condition, he could have been undergoing treatment in a hospital at Amritsar/Punjab.”

However, MEA while replying to an RTI application said “The mental status of the prisoners is not indicated in the records available”.

In a written submission to State Information Commission, Punjab, Amritsar administration stated there was no record of Jha at the Central Jail or mental hospital, Amritsar.

In Bihar, Jha’s mother Usha is clinging to hope that someday her son would be traced. “After he went missing, his wife went to her parent’s place. Sitaram has two daughters and two sons. One of his daughters got married and other went with her mother. One of the sons is doing construction worker job in Delhi,” Usha said over phone. “I continue to wait for my son.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now