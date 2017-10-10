Where has ‘chowkidar’ gone now, asks Rahul Gandhi

He stated that the Modi government spent over Rs 1,30,000 crore to benefit 10 big industrialist. He stated that the Modi government spent over Rs 1,30,000 crore to benefit 10 big industrialist.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “silence” on The Wire report claiming that a company owned by BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah saw a huge rise in turnover after his party came to power in 2014.

“This is a strange world. In 2014, the company was nothing. Modiji came (to power in 2014) and… then introduced demonetisation and GST. This destroyed small businessmen and farmers. But from this fire, one company comes up. It was nothing in 2014, but in a few months it became so big that this company’s worth of Rs 50,000 rose to Rs 80 crore,” he told a gathering at Kamla village in Kheda district. The Congress leader was beginning the second leg of his Navsarjan Yatra from the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

Recalling Modi’s assertion that he would neither engage in corruption nor allow it to happen, Rahul said, “Now, when Amit Shah’s son’s company has grown 16,000 times, Modiji has gone silent… Modiji had also said (before the elections) that he does not want to become Prime Minister and be the ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) of the country’s wealth. Now, where has the chowkidar gone?”

His official Twitter account posted: “Modi ji, Jay Shah -‘jada’ kha gaya. Aap chowkidaar the ya bhagidaar? Kuch toh boliye. (Modiji, Jay Shah has eaten a lot. Are you a gatekeeper or a partner? Say something at least.”

Addressing public meetings in Kheda and Anand districts on the first day of his three-day visit, Rahul promised to waive farmers’ loans.

He stated that the Modi government spent over Rs 1,30,000 crore to benefit 10 big industrialist. “Had this money been spent on farmers and medium and small scale industries, it would have generated employment which is the biggest challenge for the country today.”

