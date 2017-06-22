Picture for representation. Picture for representation.

The 12-digit unique identification number called Aadhaar issued by the Central government to Indian citizens has become mandatory for many services. The issuing and management of Aadhaar is done by the Unique Identification Authority of India. Over the last few months, Aadhaar has become one of the most important documents to have and though it was initially argued that the mandatory provisions were for welfare schemes, it has been extended to more essential services. The document is issued after submission of biometric data and is used primarily in the verification processes.

Though, it doesn’t replace the existing identification documents, it can be used as a single identification document at healthcare institutions, government bodies, financial organisations, among others that can use it to identify and verify an Aadhaar holder.

So where all is Aadhaar mandatory now? Here is a list:

Aadhaar for taxes and finance

The government has made Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts. If a person does not have an Aadhaar card, then the proof of applying for it will have to be submitted — Aadhaar enrollment ID. Also, the UID has to be submitted in the bank within six months of opening a bank account. Failure to submit Aadhaar for all non-small bank accounts will lead to blockage of access to the bank accounts. Cash transactions over Rs 50,000 will also need to be accompanied by Aadhaar details.

PAN will have to be submitted along with Aadhaar number at banks during tax filings or making large transactions. Effectively PAN will become linked with the biometric system. If split transactions appear to be connected and cross the threshold, the provisions will still apply and failure to submit will draw a penalty. This year’s budget proposed linking PAN with Aadhaar to crackdown on tax evaders who used multiple tax ids.

On the issue, the Supreme Court on June 9 upheld the constitutional validity of Section 139AA of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 (IT Act). This requires mandatory linkage of an individual’s Aadhaar number with his/her PAN number. The court, however, held that the individuals who don’t hold Aadhaar card are not bound to comply with this provision. Further, according to the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (Aadhaar Act), it is not mandatory for a person to get an Aadhaar card made. Meanwhile, the government can amend central statutes including those governing non-welfare schemes and insert a mandatory requirement provision. This can be done while not changing the voluntary nature of the Aadhaar Act.

Aadhaar for healthcare and nutrition

The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for patients to produce Aadhaar for availing free ambulance service. According to a report in the Times of India, the patient’s kin may also provide the Aadhaar upon the ambulance’s arrival.

It is also compulsory to furnish Aadhaar for tuberculosis patients to avail TB treatment under the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP). The government said in a notification that the scheme it offers provides conditional cash assistance as a benefit. These beneficiaries are TB patients and healthcare providers.

Aadhaar becomes a mandatory requirement for National Health Mission by trained female community health activist ASHA or Accredited Social Health Activist.

Aadhaar for subsidies/welfare benefits

It is mandatory for Beedi/Iron Ore/limestone workers who want to avail house subsidy. Supplementary nutrition program also require mandatory Aadhaar. Aadhaar is compulsory for people who want to avail e-panchayat training benefits.

Aadhaar for farmers

Aadhaar is mandatory for those who wish to avail benefits of welfare schemes under Integrated Department of Horticulture. Soil Health Management Scheme and Soil Health Card Scheme require Aadhaar. It becomes mandatory for availing benefits under water and social services, Research and Development in Water Sector and National Social Assistance Program.

It is mandatory for farmers wanting to take crop insurance benefit. Aadhaar is also compulsory for people who are eligible for subsidised foodgrains/cash subsidy.

Aadhaar for education

Students seeking Central scholarships for college studies need to submit Aadhaar. Also Central scholarships and financial support are to be given under National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship only after fulfiling Aadhaar obligation.

It is also required for disabled children between 6-14 years that seek benefits under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Deadline to register is June 30.

Aadhaar for employment and vocational training

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, Deendayal Antyodya Yojana, National Rural Livelihoods Mission require mandatory Aadhaar. It is also mandatory to book tickets on Indian Railways’ online platform IRCTC for availing benefits and subsidies. It is required for disabled students seeking welfare benefits under National Action Plan for Skill Training of Persons with Disabilities. Deadline to register is June 30.

Aadhaar for social and economic empowerment

It is also required for benefits under Grih Kalyan Kendra scheme. Bonded Labour Rehabilitation Scheme has a deadline for June 30 for mandatory Aadhaar registration.

Victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy also need Aadhaar to take their compensation from the government. The deadline to register in June 30.

Aadhaar for children

Training under Integrated Child Development Services of the Ministry of Women and Child Development also requires mandatory Aadhaar. Mid-Day meals also make Aadhaar mandatory. Cooks-cum-helpers earning out of the scheme must also register with Aadhaar. Deadline set is June 30.

Aadhaar for women

Janani Suraksha Yojana needs mandatory Aadhaar. Financial support under National Mission for Empowerment of Women will be given after mandatory Aadhaar registration. The same requirement applies to Scheme for Adolescent Women.

Maternity Benefit Programme and Integrated Child Protection Scheme have mandatory Aadhaar requirement. The document is compulsory for women who wish to avail vocational training, loans and other schemes from the government. National Awards Scheme for Technology Innovation in Petrochemicals and Downstream Plastics Processing Industry and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for women below poverty line require mandatory Aadhaar.

