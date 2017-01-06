When will people’s sufferings on currency be over? says Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (Express File Photo) Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (Express File Photo)

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Friday wanted to know from the Prime Minister when the sufferings of the people following currency crisis would be over.

Inaugurating a picketing agitation participated by a large number of Congress party workers and functionaries here in front of the Head Post Office, he said “demonitisation has adversely affected the lives of the people in every sector of the country”.

Watch what else is in the news

“I would like to know when the sufferings of the people would come to an end?” Chandy asked. The Congress leader added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a responsibility to let the people know when the currency crisis would end.

“People who believed the Prime Minister’s assurance that normalcy would return after 50 days, feel let down as the crisis has not yet been resolved”, Chandy alleged. The agitation was organised by the Kozhikode District Congress Committee as part of the nation wide protest against the demonitisation of high value currencies.