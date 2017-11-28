When was Hafiz Saeed listed as a designated terrorist by the UN?

Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed

Days after his release from house arrest following a Pakistan court order, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed moved the United Nations seeking removal of his name from the list of designated terrorists. In his petition, the JuD chief contended that there was no evidence to back the charges levelled against him. Saeed, who carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head, has hired a Lahore-based law firm to file the plea on his behalf.

It was in December 2008, following the Mumbai attacks of 26/11 in which 166 people were killed, India requested the UN Security Council committee to designate Jamat-ud-Dawah, the frontal organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a global terrorist organisation and its leader, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, a terrorist.

Acting quickly on India’s request, the Security Council Al Qaeda and Taliban Sanctions Committee, at its meeting held at the UN headquarters, had approved Saeed’s name after going through the information provided by India in support of its demand. The Sanctions Committe had also designated Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Haji Muhammad Ashraf, chief of finance of the group as terrorists after a request from the US.

The UN listed Hafiz Saeed as a designated terrorist on December 10, 2008. Saeed was subjected to freezing of assets, travel band and arms embargo.

According to the UNSC official website, Saeed was included in the list pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of resolution 1822 (2008) as being associated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) and Al Qaida (QDe.004) for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts of activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of both entities”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd