When Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien used a football metaphor for Sitaram Yechury’s Rajya Sabha farewell

With English Premier League 2017-18 season kicking off from Friday night, football appears to be on everyone’s mind, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien. While giving his farewell to CPI(M) general secretary and arch-rival Sitaram Yechury on Thursday, who is finishing his second Rajya Sabha term, O’Brien used a football metaphor in his speech.

“We… are so apart. But I have to say this. Even the best and die-hard supporters of Manchester United, when they know that there is a good striker for Tottenham Hotspur, they still acknowledge (it),” said O’Brien leaving other members of the House in splits.

O’Brien, whose party came to power in West Bengal in 2011 toppling the 34-year uninterrupted regime of the Left Front, continued, “We are ideologically very, very far apart. But I must say, even my daughter noticed I am beginning to look like you because I have stopped dying my hair.”

The former quiz show host also ended up spilling the beans on a book that Yechury plans to get published by an American publishing house. “Good luck with the book. Even though I completely disagree with the title of his forthcoming memoir which is called ‘The Left is always right’,” he said.

O’Brien also bid farewell to his fellow TMC colleague Debendranath Bandyopadhyay, who he described as “D for Disciplined” Bandyopadhyay because of his punctuality and commitment, along with BJP Rajya Sabha leader Dilip Pandya.

