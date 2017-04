West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP for its “communal” politics, saying the saffron party does not understand Bengali culture. “Sindoor khela not talwar khela is the state’s culture,” she said, hitting out at BJP’s Hindutva agenda. “Aamake chomkaley, aami gorjai (when threatened, I roar),” she added.

