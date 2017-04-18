When PM broke security protocol to meet his ‘little fan’

In Picture, PM Narendra Modi (Representational Image/PTI Photo) In Picture, PM Narendra Modi (Representational Image/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke his security protocol and stopped his convoy mid-way to meet a six -year-old girl, daughter of a diamond polisher, who ran to the centre of the road to meet ‘Modi dada’.

Diamond polisher Prakash Gondalia describes the event as “unexpected” and says that he was standing with his family members, including his daughter, Nansi Gondaliya, while Modi’s convoy was returning after the Kiran Hospital inauguration. Seeing her running on the main road when the convoy was passing, the SPG commando immediately got out of the vehicle and caught her. The convoy was stopped and the commando headed towards the parents to handover the girl, when the Prime Minister stopped him.

Modi urged the SPG commando to bring the girl to him and greeted her, asked her name and what she wore on her wrist to which she said “ghadiyal (watch)”. Later, the SPG commando handed the girl over to her parents and the convoy continued its further journey to attend programme at Hare Krishna Diamond firm at Ichhapore.

Many people watched the gesture and there was a loud applause for the PM. Gondaliya, after witnessing such incident, was in tears. He resides in a two-room flat in Somnath Apartment at Singhanpore, near Kataragam, and works in a diamond firm as polisher.

Prakash Gondaliya said, “My daughter studies in grade 1 and she is fond of Narendra Modi and calls him Modi Dada (Grandfather). We took her to see the lights decorated at the airport to Circuit House road and she felt happy seeing the life-size banners of PM Modi. Seeing the convoy passing, I told her to go to the main road. I was sure that PM would greet her.”

