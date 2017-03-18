When Narada sang a song of ‘graft’, Trinamool cried ‘hoax’

Mathew Samuel Mathew Samuel

The Narada tapes were broadcast weeks before West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016. It was a purported sting operation by online portal Narada News that allegedly showed around a dozen ruling TMC leaders accepting “bribes” from a fictitious company.

The sting had little impact on the outcome of the election, with the TMC returning to power with many of those purportedly shown in the video re-elected. The Opposition, however, has consistently asked for a probe into the case.

The case involves six Lok Sabha MPs, three top state ministers and the Kolkata mayor, all purportedly seen accepting money on behalf of the party or directing the firm’s representatives to their contacts.

The TMC had claimed then that the tapes were doctored. However, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Chandigarh confirmed that they were genuine. The party then claimed they claimed the money were donations and not bribes.

However, in the party’s 2014 statement of accounts submitted to the Election Commission (EC), there were no record of donations received from Impex Consultancy, the fictitious firm. Moreover, the money purportedly exchanged in the video was allegedly more than Rs 20,000, the then limit for anonymous donations.

When the allegations were made, CM Mamata Banerjee said, “This is a blueprint (for targeting the TMC). Foreign money is involved in this. There are credibility issues with the man who is behind this operation (Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel). We will demand a probe into the origin of the sting operation.”

Mamata began an investigation into the tapes and consequently an FIR was lodged against Samuel, on a complaint from Ratna, wife of state minister Sovan Chatterjee.

In 2016, three different PILs were filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

In February 2017, Kolkata Police searched the Delhi residence and office of Samuel in a “separate” case. They claimed they had found evidence that may link him with an extortion case. Samuel said he was being harassed for “unearthing the dishonesty” in West Bengal.

“Everyone knows that the sting was published from BJP office. We are going to higher court against the High Court order on #Narada sting operation,” Mamata tweeted.

