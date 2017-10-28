When J&K people ask for ‘Azadi’ they actually seek autonomy: P Chidambaram in Rajkot

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said when people of Jammu and Kashmir talk of ‘azadi’ they actually seek autonomy. Speaking to the media in Rajkot on the ‘State of the Economy’, Chidambaram was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “My interactions in the state led me to conclude that when people ask for ‘Azadi’ most of them actually seek autonomy. He added that larger powers need to be given to the people and certain areas in the state of Jammu and Kashmir should be given autonomy.

“Must consider areas to give autonomy to J&K. It’ll remain part of India but will have larger powers as promised under Article 370,” the senior Congress leader said.

Calling the demand of the BJP wanting the resignation of Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s political advisor Ahmed Patel outrageous, Chidambaram said Patel was a trustee of the hospital but had resigned or retired in 2015. He added if a person joined as a technician and then he was linked to ISIS, how was some trustee who had left hospital three years ago responsible.

READ | Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani links ISIS case with Ahmed Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani demanded Patel’s resignation as Rajya Sabha MP, alleging that a suspected ISIS operative arrested recently used to work at a hospital where Patel had been a trustee earlier. Patel had rejected the charge as “completely baseless” and urged the BJP not to politicise matters pertaining to national security and divide the peace-loving Gujaratis.

Rupani was referring to the recent arrest of two suspected ISIS operatives by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS). As per the FIR, one of the accused, Kasim Stimberwala, used to work as a technician at Sardar Patel Hospital in Ankleshwar town of Bharuch district.

“I have gathered some facts from my friends. Ahmed Patel was a trustee of a hospital, I believe he resigned or retired in 2015. I am amazed by these kind of outrageous demands. Now if somebody joins as a technician and then he is linked to ISIS, how is some trustee of 3 years ago responsible,” said Chidambaram.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at BJP leader Sangeet Som’s remarks on Taj Mahal when he said “the builder of the monument had worked to eliminate Hindus from Uttar Pradesh and India”.

READ | Sangeet Som, often controversial, his remarks sometimes disowned by BJP

Chidambaram said it was sad that people talk about the historic monument, Taj Mahal, in derogatory terms. He added that they either do not understand history or India’s composite culture. “It is sad. Those who talk about Taj Mahal in derogatory terms do not understand either history or India’s composite culture,” said Chidambaram.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd