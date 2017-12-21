When is RK Nagar bypoll result?

News agency ANI announced 73.45 % as the final voter turnout. News agency ANI announced 73.45 % as the final voter turnout.

Results for the R K Nagar bye-election will be declared on December 24. A constituency of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, R K Nagar recorded 73.45 per cent turnout on Thursday.

The bye-election was necessitated following the death of the AIADMK supremo in December last year. Radhakrishnan Nagar, represented twice by Jayalalithaa, has an electorate strength of 2,28,234 — comprising 1,10,903 men, 1,17,232 women and 99 transgenders.

The key contenders in the fray are ruling AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who is contesting as an Independent.

Both DMK and AIADMK have claimed victory in the crucial electoral battle which was preceded by a complex turn of events following Jayalalithaa’s death.

A day before polling began, a video released by the TTV Dinakaran camp of Jayalalithaa recuperating in a hospital had triggered a huge furore in the state. Both AIADMK and DMK denounced the act, and the Election Commission banned TV channels from broadcasting the video.

The bypoll is being seen as an acid test for the AIADMK, as it is the first election since the death of Jayalalithaa and after it got the ‘Two Leaves’ election symbol back following the merger of the factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his present deputy and former rebel O Panneerselvem, reports PTI.

The fight is mainly between AIADMK and the rival faction led by Dhinakaran and DMK, though as many as 59 candidates are in the fray including some from BJP.

