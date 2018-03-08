When consenting adults marry, nobody can interfere: Supreme Court

The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Shakti Vahini, which had moved the apex court in 2010 seeking protection for couples facing threats to their lives. The bench reserved its order in the matter. The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Shakti Vahini, which had moved the apex court in 2010 seeking protection for couples facing threats to their lives. The bench reserved its order in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly condemned attacks on inter-caste or inter-faith couples saying no third person could interfere or threaten consenting adults, who wanted to get married irrespective of their background, with violence.

“When two consenting adults get married irrespective of their background, no relative or third person can oppose or interfere with violence or threat to their life,” said the bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Shakti Vahini, which had moved the apex court in 2010 seeking protection for couples facing threats to their lives. The bench reserved its order in the matter.

The Supreme Court rap comes even as the Centre requested it to ask states to start special cells in every district to receive complaints from such couples who apprehend threat to their lives.

