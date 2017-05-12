When BJP govt turns 3, expect 10 crore SMSes, 2 crore letters, and another tagline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source:PTI/File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source:PTI/File photo)

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government turns three on May 26, there are chances that you may get a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself if you are a beneficiary of any of the welfare schemes of the government. Ahead of the celebrations, which will capitalise extensively on brand Modi, the government is printing some two crore letters whose despatch to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes will begin around May 20, NDTV has reported. As many as 10 crore text messages will also be sent to the people across the country.

The celebrations, which will continue till June 15 this year, will kickstart with Modi’s public address in Guwahati on May 26 where he will also launch a number of development projects. The BJP has come to power for the first time in Assam last year. Besides Guwahati, Modi is expected to hold at least four more rallies in the next 20 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh , Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders during the Parivartan rally in Lucknow. (File photo)

According to a report in India Today, a series of festivals, titled MODI (Making of Developing India) Fests, will be held across the country. Party president Amit Shah is likely to hold a press conference in Delhi on May 27. Like last year, celebrations will be held at India Gate as well.

Booklets titled “Then and Now (UPA & NDA)” will also be released by each ministry describing government’s achievements and around 400 newspapers will publish reports on Modi government’s work so far on May 26. ‘Bharat Ubhar Raha Hai’ is likely to be added to the government’s current tag line of ‘Desh Badal Raha Hai’. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas programme will also be held across 500 cities.

Several events, under the name of ‘New India’, would be held in approximately 900 cities of the country, reported India Today. As part of the massive outreach programmes, all Union ministers have been asked to hold press conferences and highlight “pro-people” measures and good governance initiatives of their respective departments. Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi held a press conference Thursday to highlight his department’s achievements.

Apart from this, around 300 multimedia exhibitions are scheduled to be held across the states where the party’s hold is weak and different TV channels will telecast advertisements related to this.

