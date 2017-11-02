Wheat disease spreads alarm; Bengal bans sowing in 2 border districts

An official with affected wheat. An official with affected wheat.

A disease that damages wheat has taken root in West Bengal, forcing the state government to ban cultivation in two districts bordering Bangladesh for two years, and anywhere else 5 km from the border.

Wheat blast, caused by a fungus, causes ripe wheat to turn whitish and dry up. It can infect large areas in a short time and render an area infertile for two to three years. Once it strikes, the entire field of standing crops has to be burnt and the ash disposed to prevent a return the next season. First identified in Brazil in 1985, it struck last year in Bangladesh, where crops over 20,000 hectares were burnt.

In Bengal, symptoms similar to those of wheat blast first showed in February this year, leading to burning of crops over 1,000 acres in the border districts of Murshidabad and Nadia. The Centre has now alerted Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya to check the spread of the disease, while the BSF has been sensitised against wheat grain entering from Bangladesh.

"The only way to stop it is not to cultivate wheat. This is the sowing season and we want to prevent it. Steps are also been taken to prevent its spread to any other state," said Asish Banerjee, state Agriculture Minister. "Various steps are being taken such as ban on wheat cultivation in the two districts, and within 5 km of the border throughout the state. We have also banned movement of wheat grains out of the affected areas in Bengal," the minister said.

Bengal shares a 2,217-km border with Bangladesh.

"We have held a number of meetings with Bengal government authorities, and representatives of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and other states were present," P K Chakraborty, additional director general (plant protection), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, said from Delhi. "We are calling it a 'wheat blast-like disease'. The BSF has also been alerted to stop movement of wheat from Bangladesh. Farmers are being asked to sow alternative crops."

The Centre is also trying to develop blast-resistant strains. "Farmers should not panic. It is yet to be confirmed," said Gyanendra P Singh, director, Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal.

"We are in the process of getting blast-resistant strains (sown in India) tested in Bangladesh, Bolivia and the US. We have four strains, which will undergo confirmatory tests in high-disease areas such as Bangladesh," Singh said.

In Bengal, the government has started sensitising farmers; in Nadia and Murshidabad, they are being advised to go on a "wheat holiday" for two years. The government is campaigning with banners and leaflets, and through loudspeakers. At block-level meetings, dealers are being held to ask them not to sell wheat seeds. Officials said they are are conducting liaisons with BSF officers on the ground.

The Bengal government is now trying to get religious leaders to spread the message. "We have decided to engage community leaders, imams in mosques and Purohits in temples to campaign. People listen to them. They would ask them not to cultivate wheat," said minister Banerjee.

Scientists say entire fields can go sterile if the disease spreads, which happens either by air or through stubble. According to scientists, the consequences of a wider outbreak in South Asia, whose inhabitants consume 100 million tonnes of wheat each year, could be as devastating as leaving 300 million people malnourished.

India is the second largest producer of wheat in the world, at 96 million tonnes.

