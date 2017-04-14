WhatsApp to SC: Will help in blocking offensive videos

WhatsApp will assist in finding ways to block sexually offensive videos on social sites. (File Photo) WhatsApp will assist in finding ways to block sexually offensive videos on social sites. (File Photo)

US-based instant messaging application firm WhatsApp Inc on Thursday assured the Supreme Court that it would assist the panel that is finding ways to block sexually offensive videos on social sites.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, informed a bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur that engineers and experts of Whatsapp would demonstrate to the panel all the technical aspects, including the encryption technology. He told the court that the firm’s members will meet the committee within two weeks, following which April 27 was fixed for the meeting.

The bench had on April 11 issued notice to WhatsApp Inc seeking its response in the matter, saying the petitioner may send a detailed email to them to make a presentation, if possible through video conferencing, to assist the committee.

The court’s order had come after advocate Aparna Bhat, who is representing NGO Prajwala, requested for making the US firm a party.

The court had on March 22 constituted the committee, comprising representatives from the Centre and Internet majors, to explore a technical solution to block videos of sexual offences on social networking sites. It had given the nominees of Google India, Microsoft India, Yahoo India, Facebook and other internet intermediaries 15 days to meet and come up with a solution.

