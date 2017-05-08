WhatsApp groups of Kerala IS youths on probe radar

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

The Kerala youths who left the country to live in the Islamic State-controlled territory in Afghanistan’s war-torn Nangarhar are allegedly trying to indoctrinate more youths back home with social media propaganda, intelligence sources have said. The sources said that at least two WhatsApp groups have come to their notice in which several youths were added by the missing men or their handlers.

“The youths living in Afghanistan are adding their friends and familiar names back in Kerala into the WhatsApp groups meant for circulating IS ideas. These groups are used for advocating a common theme —that the Islamic way of life is not possible in Kerala. Many youths from Kasaragod, home to most of the missing persons living in Nangarhar, have been included in the group by the admins suspected to be in Afghanistan. Sensing danger, most of the youths have left the groups. Some have complained to the police about messages from such groups,’’ the intelligence source said.

On Friday, the police got such a complaint. A Kasaragod native had found that he was added to a WhatsApp group called “message to Kerala”, whose admin’s number was believed to be in Afghanistan. The group was formed with 211 members in one sweep. The admin was Abu Isa. All the members added in the group hailed from the Trikkaripur region of Kasaragod, sources said.

When one of the added members, Haris Masthan, asked about the intention of the group, it was flooded with eight audio clips. All of them had pro-IS literature in Malayalam.

In one such audio clip, a person introduced himself as Rashid Abdulla, one of the missing persons from Trikkaripur.

The voice said, “The NIA and other agencies would release many news without any source. Those who hear such news should realise that they (the NIA) have no source. People are releasing news without any reliability and the NIA has no source to get news. I was surprised to hear that Rashid Abdulla was killed. Because I myself am Rashid Abdulla.’’

The NIA has started probing the developments.

