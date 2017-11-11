What’s wrong if people talk of Tejashwi as CM face, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday said that his younger son and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was “able” and “mature” and said there was nothing wrong if people were talking about him as the party’s CM nominee in the next state election. His remarks came in the wake of several RJD leaders saying that Tejashwi, who is Leader of Opposition in Assembly, would lead the party in the 2020 election.

Responding to mediapersons here, Lalu said, “If people are talking about Tejashwi as CM nominee for the next polls, what is wrong with it? He is able and mature… At times, I feel he is more mature than me.” Asked if there are other CM candidates in the party, Lalu shot back, “There is no rush in my party.”

RJD sources, however, said Lalu’s elder son and former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav is not “comfortable with the idea”. He, however, has not gone public with his reservations.

Lalu earlier chose Tejashwi over Tej Pratap for the deputy CM post. Wishing Tejashwi on his birthday on Thursday, Lalu had tweeted: “Happy Birthday My Boy! Keep fighting & rooting out inequality & injustice.”

A senior RJD leader said: “It is a foregone conclusion that Tejashwi would be the CM nominee for 2020 polls. Although Lalu Prasad will still be the main campaigner, Tejashwi is the future leader and all party leaders have accepted him.”

