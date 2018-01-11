Whatever people of J&K get will be from India and no one else: CM Mehbooba Mufti

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File) The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File)

In a message to mainstream and separatist politicians, CM Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that whatever the people of Jammu and Kashmir get will be from India and no one else. Winding up the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Mufti in her 50-minute address in the Legislative Assembly said, “I want to bring this thing on record today that whatsoever the people in J&K, mainstream or outside mainstream, get will be from this country and no one else. Whatsoever you have got till today has come from here and whatsoever you get in future, whether it is life’s dignity, or opening of new routes, taking trade to the next level, or dialogue so as to end bloodshed, has to be given by our country and not by any foreign nation.”

Underlining the need to look for a solution on the basis of humanity, she said that even National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah stated the same thing late CM Mufti Mohammad Saeed used to say — that PM Modi with a mandate of 130 crore people of the country has the power to solve the vexed issue of J&K. “However, we have a major role in it,” she said, adding that it does not mean that there will no talks with those who are outside the mainstream.

“The Government of India on its part has appointed a representative, giving him the status of cabinet secretary, for holding talks with every individual. You can take a horse to the stream, but you cannot force it to drink water,” she said.

Referring to the opposition’s concern over civilian killings, she said the situation has not been ideal in the last two years. It is slowly becoming normal, but a lot needs to be done.

She underlined the need for talks between India and Pakistan, saying that the state does not intend to interfere in the country’s foreign policy but its people are the main sufferers of strained relations between the countries.

Referring to pellet guns, she said, “ Twenty-two people were injured in their eyes and 4-5 of them completely lost their sight.”

Referring to Insha Mushtaq, the 17-year-old who passed class X exams after being blinded by pellets, she said the incident should not have happened. “I have arranged a gas agency so that she does not remain dependent on her parents,” Mufti said, adding that she got 12 other adults jobs.

Opposition boycotts CM’s speech

The J&K opposition members Wednesday staged a walkout in the Legislative Assembly and boycotted CM Mehbooba Mufti’s reply to the discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. Proceedings in the legislative Council were also disrupted, with NC and Congress legislators storming into the well of the House. The decision to boycott Mufti’s reply followed former CM and NC member Omar Abdullah’s statement that he will not attend the CM’s address to protest against her failure to make a statement in the House over the killing of a civilian in Kulgam. ENS

