What will happen if a Presidential election is held

The nominations for the Presidential election close on June 28. The withdrawal of nominations is allowed till July 1. The battle lines will be drawn if a candidate backed by non-NDA parties stays put beyond this date. The polling, if a contest finally takes place, is slated for July 17.

The counting will happen on July 20. The term of incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee expires on July 24 and his successor has to be elected by then.

On the face of it, a full week is left for filing nomination papers, but in reality, it is not so. The process will remain suspended on the weekend, June 24 and 25. The suspension of work may be extended by a day, till 26, if the moon is sighted the night before and Id is consequently celebrated on Monday.

No electronic voting machine will be used because the election will be held in accordance to proportional representation through the single transferable vote cast in secret.

The ballot paper will not contain any election symbol. There will be two columns in the ballot paper, one containing the name of the candidate and the other featuring the space for stating the order of preference.

Each elector can indicate as many preferences as there are candidates.

The winning candidate should ideally get a fixed quota of votes. The value of the quota is determined by calculating the total number of valid votes cast, dividing it by two and followed by the addition of one vote.

If no candidate gets the fixed quota on the basis of first-preference votes, the returning officer will do a second round of counting. The candidate having the lowest value of votes of first preference will be eliminated and his votes will be transferred to the remaining candidates according to the preference marked on the ballot papers for the eliminated candidate.

The other continuing candidates receive the votes of the excluded candidate at the same value at which he received them in the first round of counting —- each state’s vote has a different value.

The value of each state’s vote is calculated by dividing the population of the state by the number of legislators. Bigger states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh consequently have higher values.

Lok Sabha Secretary-General Anoop Mishra is the returning officer. He is assisted by chief election officers in the states. A total of 150 officials will be deployed in the election.

The MPs will vote in the Parliament Complex MLAs will vote in 31 stations set up in the states. Delhi legislators will vote at the Vidhan Sabha. The electoral college consists of 4,896 members, including 233 members of the Rajya Sabha, 543 of the Lok Sabha and 4,120 members of Assemblies.

