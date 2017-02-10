What survey did MMRC, BMC undertake before going ahead to cut 5,000 trees, asks Bombay HC

The court had on Thursday restrained the authorities from cutting even a single tree until further orders. The court had on Thursday restrained the authorities from cutting even a single tree until further orders.

The Bombay High Court on Friday sought to know from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and BMC what survey and study did they undertake before taking the decision to cut over 5,000 trees to pave way for the Seepz-Colaba metro line project. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by the residents of Churchgate in south Mumbai against the cutting of over 5,000 trees to pave way for the metro line.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The court had on Thursday restrained the authorities from cutting even a single tree until further orders. The MMRC had informed the court that it had taken permission from the BMC’s Tree Authority department in this regard.

“We want to know what kind of survey or study did you (MMRC) conduct before seeking to cut 5,000 trees? And, we want to know from the BMC what study it undertook before giving permission to cut the trees,” the court said.

The court said it also wants details of what kind of trees would be cut, how old they are and if they can be restored or replanted elsewhere.

The information will have to be submitted to the court on February 20 when the petition would be heard. The court had yesterday expressed concern over the issue and said such “massive destruction to the environment” can not be allowed. The court had said it may set up an independent committee to look into the issue.